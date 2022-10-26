Home Entertainment English

James Cameron takes on Marvel, DC characters: They all act like they're in college 

The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Published: 26th October 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has criticised the aspect of character development in superhero films from Marvel and DC Studios, adding "that's not the way to make movies".

The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" through its protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

"The Way of Water", the sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar", will see Jake and Neytiri go to great lengths to keep their family safe.

"Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later. In the first movie, Sam's character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith."

"And Zoe's character leaps off a limb and assumes there's going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when you're a parent, you don't think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I'm saying, "What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?'" Cameron told The New York Times newspaper.

Citing the example of Marvel and DC, the celebrated director said the characters in the spectacle films hailing from these stables "don't experience" relationships in the real sense.

"When I look at these big, spectacular films, I'm looking at you, Marvel and DC, it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college. They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. 0The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it, and I think that's not the way to make movies," he continued.

Interestingly, Saldana is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, under which she plays Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

The actor will reprise her role in the third part of "Guardians" slated for a summer 2023 release.

In the past, filmmakers outside the genre like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have criticised superhero films terming them "theme parks" and "despicable", respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Cameron Marvel DC Studios
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp