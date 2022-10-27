Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez tests COVID-19 positive, cancels appearance on talk show

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, stating that she is going to be on Jimmy Fallon's talk show.

Published: 27th October 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer Selena Gomez. (Photo | AP)

American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer Selena Gomez. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight.

I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling OK," Gomez wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her napping on a couch with her two dogs close by.

The 30-year-old singer also urged fans and followers to follow the appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

"A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters.

I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all," she added.

Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of her documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," which is scheduled to be released via Apple TV+ on November 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez COVID-19 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Only Murders in the Building
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp