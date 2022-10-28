The Batman sequel not expected until 2025

By Express News Service

Fans of The Batman may have to wait for a couple of years to witness the sequel to Matt Reeves’ iteration of their superhero. Reportedly, Batman 2 is not expected to release until at least 2025.

Matt Reeves’The Batman was released in March of this year, and the development of a sequel has been underway ever since the first film was met with success. In April, Warner Bros. announced a sequel was in the making, which will feature the return of Matt Reeves as director and Robert Pattinson as Batman. The decision to postpone the sequel likely comes as a result of the recent appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOS of DC Studios.

