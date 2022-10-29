Home Entertainment English

Paul Mescal to headline 'A Spy By Nature'

Paul Mescal of Normal People fame will is set to headline a spy thriller titled A Spy By Nature.

Published: 29th October 2022

By Express News Service

Paul Mescal of 'Normal People' fame will is set to headline a spy thriller titled 'A Spy By Nature'. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, whose credits include 'One Day in September', 'The Mauritanian', and 'The Last King of Scotland', the film is an adaptation of the first novel in Charles Cumming’s bestselling Alec Milius spy series.

According to Variety, John Hodge of Trainspotting-fame and Joseph Charlton, known for scripting Industry, will be adapting the novel to screen. The story of 'A Spy By Nature' follows Milius, ‘a disillusioned 20-something whose gift for deception catches the eye of MI6, the UK’s intelligence agency.’

The film will be bankrolled by Chris Clark who earlier produced Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and Quentin Curtis of Legend-fame. In addition to A Spy By Nature, Mescal has the sci-fi actioner Foe, directed by Garth Davis and co-starring Saoirse Ronan coming up.

