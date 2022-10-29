Home Entertainment English

William Jackson Harper joins cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

William Jackson Harper, best known for playing Chidi Anagonye in the comedy series The Good Place, has been cast in the third Ant-Man film.

Published: 29th October 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

William Jackson Harper, best known for playing Chidi Anagonye in the comedy series 'The Good Place', has been cast in the third Ant-Man film. This will be the actor’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the trailer having recently been released and the release date announced, the casting comes as a surprise for Marvel fans. The officials at Marvel have declined to reveal details about the role he would be playing. Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 17 February 2023.

Jackson Harper would be joined by recurring cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas along with Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, and Randall Park. The film marks the entry of Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors into the MCU films. He first made his appearance in the Disney+ series Loki.

The film follows Scott Lang and his family as they get trapped inside the quantum realm once again. Once inside the quantum realm, which is populated by exotic environments, strange physical properties, and weird creatures, Scott Lang has to face the mysterious and terrifying Kang the Conqueror. Christophe Beck, known for composing Wandavision and Hawkeye, will be composing the music for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ant-Man and the Wasp William Jackson Harper The Good Place
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp