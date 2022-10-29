William Jackson Harper joins cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

By Express News Service

William Jackson Harper, best known for playing Chidi Anagonye in the comedy series 'The Good Place', has been cast in the third Ant-Man film. This will be the actor’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the trailer having recently been released and the release date announced, the casting comes as a surprise for Marvel fans. The officials at Marvel have declined to reveal details about the role he would be playing. Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 17 February 2023.

Jackson Harper would be joined by recurring cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas along with Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, and Randall Park. The film marks the entry of Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors into the MCU films. He first made his appearance in the Disney+ series Loki.

The film follows Scott Lang and his family as they get trapped inside the quantum realm once again. Once inside the quantum realm, which is populated by exotic environments, strange physical properties, and weird creatures, Scott Lang has to face the mysterious and terrifying Kang the Conqueror. Christophe Beck, known for composing Wandavision and Hawkeye, will be composing the music for the film.

