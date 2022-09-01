Home Entertainment English

'Captain Marvel' duo Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck to write, direct Freaky Tales

Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are set to write, direct and produce eOne and Macro’s new drama, Freaky Tales.

Published: 01st September 2022

By Express News Service

Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are set to write, direct and produce eOne and Macro’s new drama, Freaky Tales. The film is described as a “love letter” to the music, movies, sports, politics, places, people, and memories that Fleck grew up with. It will be an interconnection of four stories set in 1987 Oakland, CA.

It is also reported that Oakland hip-hop star Todd Shaw aka Too $hort will also be majorly involved in the project as he was a big part of the city’s music scene in the 80s and the makers felt it was important to have him. The duo reportedly built the script around his music, and Shaw agreed to executive produce along with his manager David Weintraub after a meeting with Boden and Fleck.

The filmmaking pair is best known for writing and directing 2019’s Captain Marvel, which launched Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female superhero-led movie. Boden and Fleck then went on to work on Dahvi Waller-created Emmy-nominated limited series Mrs America. 

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne in leading roles, the political drama followed the 1970s revolutionary divide over the Equal Rights Amendment. The duo also worked on features like Sugar and Mississippi Grind.

