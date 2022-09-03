Brendan Gleeson joins the cast of Joker sequel

By Express News Service

Brendan Gleeson, known for films like In Bruges and Paddington 2, has reportedly joined the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is the sequel to 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Hangover fame Todd Phillips.

The film is based on the famous DC comic book character and Batman’s arch nemesis Joker. Subverting expectations, the film went on to become a box office hit and grossed over USD 1 billion at the box office.

The sequel was announced earlier this year with Phoenix set to reprise the role and Phillips returning to the director’s chair. The director will also co-write the film with Scott Silver who wrote the original film. It was earlier announced that Lady Gaga was joining the sequel, and the singer-turned-actor later confirmed that she would be playing Harley Quinn in the film. The team has kept the details about the film under tight wraps but it is known that the sequel will have musical elements.

The film is reportedly set in Arkham Asylum, it is unsure whether franchise protagonist Batman will feature in the film. The film is currently scheduled to release on 24 October 2024.

