Home Entertainment English

Brendan Gleeson joins the cast of Joker sequel

Brendan Gleeson, known for films like In Bruges and Paddington 2, has reportedly joined the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Published: 03rd September 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Brendan Gleeson

By Express News Service

Brendan Gleeson, known for films like In Bruges and Paddington 2, has reportedly joined the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is the sequel to 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Hangover fame Todd Phillips.

The film is based on the famous DC comic book character and Batman’s arch nemesis Joker. Subverting expectations, the film went on to become a box office hit and grossed over USD 1 billion at the box office.

The sequel was announced earlier this year with Phoenix set to reprise the role and Phillips returning to the director’s chair. The director will also co-write the film with Scott Silver who wrote the original film. It was earlier announced that Lady Gaga was joining the sequel, and the singer-turned-actor later confirmed that she would be playing Harley Quinn in the film. The team has kept the details about the film under tight wraps but it is known that the sequel will have musical elements.

The film is reportedly set in Arkham Asylum, it is unsure whether franchise protagonist Batman will feature in the film. The film is currently scheduled to release on 24 October 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendan Gleeson Joker: Folie à Deux
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp