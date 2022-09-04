Adele scoops up five awards at Creative Arts Emmy 2022

By IANS

LOS ANGELES; 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele will need to expand the size of her award cabinet as she has scooped a string of gongs at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy.

The 34-year-old chart-topping star can add Emmy awards to her endlessly growing list of accolades - to sit nicely alongside her Oscar and multiple Grammy Awards, reports Mirror.co.uk.

On Saturday evening (London time), she was honoured in the USA for her special TV show 'Adele: One Night Only' which aired via CBS last year as she prepared to unleash her chart-topper, '30'. Her show was up for five awards - and won all of them.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the on-off special -- which saw the singer interact with fans and celebrities while singing a number of her songs -- scooped the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award; beating Dave Chappelle for his Netflix show 'The Closer'.

She also defeated 'One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett', Norm Macdonald's Netflix special, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special 'Return to Hogwarts'.

ALSO READ | Check out the 23 films competing for Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival

Mirror further states that Adele's show also won Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction.

Paul Dugdale was awarded Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and the show also nabbed Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special.

Adele's wins give her a chance to become an EGOT winner - if she were to perform on the theatrical stage and win a Tony Award as she now has an Emmy and already has a Golden Globe and Oscar.

LOS ANGELES; 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele will need to expand the size of her award cabinet as she has scooped a string of gongs at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy. The 34-year-old chart-topping star can add Emmy awards to her endlessly growing list of accolades - to sit nicely alongside her Oscar and multiple Grammy Awards, reports Mirror.co.uk. On Saturday evening (London time), she was honoured in the USA for her special TV show 'Adele: One Night Only' which aired via CBS last year as she prepared to unleash her chart-topper, '30'. Her show was up for five awards - and won all of them. According to Mirror.co.uk, the on-off special -- which saw the singer interact with fans and celebrities while singing a number of her songs -- scooped the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award; beating Dave Chappelle for his Netflix show 'The Closer'. She also defeated 'One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett', Norm Macdonald's Netflix special, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special 'Return to Hogwarts'. ALSO READ | Check out the 23 films competing for Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival Mirror further states that Adele's show also won Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction. Paul Dugdale was awarded Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and the show also nabbed Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. Adele's wins give her a chance to become an EGOT winner - if she were to perform on the theatrical stage and win a Tony Award as she now has an Emmy and already has a Golden Globe and Oscar.