Barack Obama wins Emmy for Netflix show 'Our Great National Parks'

Former US President Barack Obama was awarded the Best Narrator Emmy for his work in Netflix’s documentary series, Our Great National Parks. 

Published: 06th September 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former US President Barack Obama (File | AP)

By Express News Service

The five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, is backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. The former President won at the Creative Arts Emmys from a nomination pool that included names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough & Lupita Nyong’o. 

Obama is the second president to have an Emmy after Dwight D Eisenhower’s special Emmy win in 1956.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, The Audacity of Hope and A Promised Land.

Apart from Obama, the winners of the night were Chadwick Boseman, who won the award for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show ‘What If...?”

