Home Entertainment English

Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman set to star in Sympathy for the 'Devil'

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller, Sympathy for the Devil, made by Israeli filmmaker, Yuval Adler.

Published: 08th September 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman

By Express News Service

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller, Sympathy for the Devil, made by Israeli filmmaker, Yuval Adler. The film, which was written by Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine), has already begun production in Las Vegas.

Produced by Hammerstone, Sympathy for the Devil follows a driver (Kinnaman) who encounters a mysterious passenger (Cage) one day, leading to a possibly horrific incident as the ride progresses. The official plot reads:

“A driver finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, “The Passenger.”

As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.” At the moment most of the film’s details are being kept under wraps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nicolas Cage Joel Kinnaman Devil Yuval Adler
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp