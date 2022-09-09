Home Entertainment English

Russell Crowe's action thriller 'Land of Bad' adds Luke Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia

Also joining the film's cast are actors Ricky Whittle, Daniel MacPherson and Chika Ikogwe, as per entertainment news portal Deadline.

Published: 09th September 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Westworld' actor Luke Hemsworth and "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia will be featuring alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the action thriller "Land of Bad".

Also joining the film's cast are actors Ricky Whittle, Daniel MacPherson and Chika Ikogwe, as per entertainment news portal Deadline. The film is directed by Will Eubank, who also co-wrote the script with David Frigerio.

Eubank is known for movies such as "The Signal" and Kristen Stewart-starrer "Underwater". Also starring Liam Hemsworth, "Land of Bad" follows Reaper (Crowe), an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines.

After the mission goes terribly wrong, Reaper has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation.

The Tier-One team, led by Cpt.Sugar (Ventimiglia) and Sgt. Abel (Luke Hemsworth) is redeployed to return and retrieve their captured man and the asset.

ALSO READ | Hulu renews 'The Handmaid's Tale' for sixth and final season

They are joined by Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), a green Air Force JTAC officer, who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction. But the ground mission suddenly turns upside down and becomes a full-scale battle when the team is discovered by the enemy.

With no weapons and no communication other than the drone above, Reaper becomes the young operator's only ticket out.

The movie will start shooting in Australia later this month. It is produced by Broken Open Pictures' David Frigerio, Eubank, Volition Media Partners' Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land of Bad Russell Crowe Luke Hemsworth Milo Ventimiglia
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp