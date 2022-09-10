Home Entertainment English

"Inside Out 2' officially announced at D23 Expo, will arrive in summer 2024 

Pixar creative chief officer, Pete Docter and star Amy Poehler announced "Inside Out 2" on Friday at Disney's D23 Expo.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Inside Out.

A still from Inside Out. (Photo | AP/ Disney-Pixar)

By PTI

ANAHEIM: Pixar is bringing back the world of "Inside Out" on big screens with a sequel scheduled to be released in 2024.

Pixar creative chief officer, Pete Docter and star Amy Poehler announced "Inside Out 2" on Friday at Disney's D23 Expo.

Kelsey Mann is attached to direct the movie.

Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote the original animated movie with Pete Docter and Josh Cooley, is writing the sequel.

Poehler will be returning as fan-favourite character Joy.

The 2015 original, directed by Docter, followed Riley and imagined a world where people have five core personified emotions -- joy, sadness, fear, anger and disgust.

The sequel will again focus on Riley, now a middle-school student, adapting to her family's move from Minnesota to San Francisco.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inside Out D23 Expo Sequel Inside Out 2
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp