Korean drama 'Revenge of others' to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Korean teen thriller drama "Revenge of Others" will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, the platform has announced.

Written by Lee Hee Myung and directed by Kim Yoojin, the Star Original series is set to arrive on the streamer soon.

"Revenge of Others" revolves around the sudden death of a student at a high school and its aftermath.

It features "More Than Friends" actor Shin Yeeun and Lomon ("All of Us Are Dead").

Following the suspicious death of her twin brother, Ok Chanmi (Shin Yeeun), a shooting athlete, takes the extraordinary step of transferring to her brother's school in an attempt to uncover the truth and find out why the police and the school seemed to have covered up his death.

"Driven by her love for her brother and a need to understand what happened, Chanmi will partner with another student Ji Suheon (Lomon), to exact revenge by proxy on those who bully others," read the synopsis of the series shared by the streaming service.

"Seasons of Blossom" actor Seo Jihoon, "Wretches" actor Chae Sangwoo, Lee Soomin ("Two Universes") and Chung Subin ("Rookie Cops") also round out the cast of "Revenge of Others".

