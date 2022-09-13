Home Entertainment English

James Cameron announces Avatar 4 filming

Director James Cameron has announced that he has started filming Avatar 4.

Published: 13th September 2022

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Director James Cameron has announced that he has started filming Avatar 4. The filmmaker virtually joined the Disney’s fan event D23 expo from New Zealand. He confirmed that the fourth installment in his Avatar franchise has started filming. More than a decade after the first film’s release, the makers of Avatar recently released the first look and teaser for the second film, titled Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Cameron then went on to screen exclusive 3D scenes from Avatar 2 for the attendees at D23. After the release of the first film, the director took a long sabbatical to develop the Avatar universe, going on to flesh out the stories as far as Avatar 5. The second film will reportedly revolve around Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri’s family, which has now grown to have three children.

Avatar 2 will take us to unexplored parts of Pandora and will have extensive underwater sequences, a water tribe will reportedly play a major role in the film. Despite the high-concept sci-fi base and environmental themes, the sequel’s core remains to be about the importance of family. Talking about his role and the themes handled in the film, actor Sam Worthington said, “We’ve realised that love and being with family is paramount to what life is, and it’s worth fighting for.”

