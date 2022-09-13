Trailer out for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans    

By Express News Service

The first official trailer for The Fabelmans captures the early years of a boy named Sammy Fabelman and how he ends up being enamoured by the art of cinema. Sammy and his entire family are loosely based on filmmaker Spielberg and his family. The trailer shows us a young Sammy being introduced to films by his artistically-inclined mother, he then goes on to take filmmaking as his passion.

The film is directed by the auteur filmmaker himself, based on a script that he co-wrote with Tony Kushner. The film is set in post-World War II USA and deals with various themes that represent that era. The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle as young Sammy Fabelman; he is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano. Legendary filmmaker David Lynch is reported to make an appearance in the film. Spielberg is producing the film under his Amblin Entertainment along with Universal Pictures. The film just had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

