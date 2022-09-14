Emmy Awards 2022: 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso', 'The White Lotus' won awards

By Express News Service

At the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, Succession was named Outstanding Drama Series, Ted Lasso took the prize for comedy, while The White Lotus won in the Limited or Anthology category. Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis was in competition with Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows in the Comedy series category.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her former husband. Lasso tries to win over the sceptical English market with his folksy, optimistic demeanour while dealing with his inexperience in the sport. Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam and Tommy lost to The White Lotus in the Limited or Anthology Series section.

Originally intended as a six-part limited, The White Lotus is an American comedy-drama anthology series. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

The first season is set in Hawaii and the second season will be set in Sicily. Succession, which was nominated against shows such as Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets, picked up the trophy for Drama Series.

Succession centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy.

