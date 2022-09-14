Home Entertainment English

Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton achieve Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Dopesick

HBO won 12 awards while Apple TV+ and Netflix got 3 and 4 respectively. The White Lotus bagged 5 awards followed by Ted Lasso with 3

Michael Keaton, right, accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for 'Dopesick' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, The Emmy 2022 event honours the best Television shows and performances.

This year, Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s critically acclaimed Dopesick series. Sheryl Lee bagged the Emmy award for Outstanding-Supporting Actress in the Abbott Elementary comedy series, thus making history by becoming the second Black woman to win under this category.

Zendaya also scripted history by becoming the youngest two-time winner of Emmy Awards. She took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the drama series category for her performance in Euphoria. On the other hand, Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win a non-English language series.

It may be noted that the HBO network won 12 awards while Apple TV+ and Netflix got three and four respectively. The White Lotus bagged five awards followed by Ted Lasso with three.

Here’s the complete list of winners for Emmy 2022, which awards the best of the shows across various categories in drama series, comedy series and variety sketch series.

  •  Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Matthew Macfayden, Succession
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Julia Garner, Ozark
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  •  Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Saturday Night Live
  •  Outstanding Variety Talk Series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  •  Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus  Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout  Outstanding Competition Program
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls  Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
  • Mike White, The White Lotus  Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
  • Mike White, The White Lotus  Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael  Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso  Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game  Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
  • Zendaya, Euphoria  Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Jean Smart, Hacks  Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
  • MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral — Episode
  •  Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series Jesse Armstrong, Succession, All the Bells Say — Episode
  •  Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
  •  Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series The White Lotus, HBO
  •  Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso
  •  Outstanding Drama Series Succession
