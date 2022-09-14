Emmy Awards 2022: Michael Keaton achieve Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Dopesick

By Express News Service

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, The Emmy 2022 event honours the best Television shows and performances.

This year, Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s critically acclaimed Dopesick series. Sheryl Lee bagged the Emmy award for Outstanding-Supporting Actress in the Abbott Elementary comedy series, thus making history by becoming the second Black woman to win under this category.

Zendaya also scripted history by becoming the youngest two-time winner of Emmy Awards. She took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the drama series category for her performance in Euphoria. On the other hand, Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win a non-English language series.

It may be noted that the HBO network won 12 awards while Apple TV+ and Netflix got three and four respectively. The White Lotus bagged five awards followed by Ted Lasso with three.

Here’s the complete list of winners for Emmy 2022, which awards the best of the shows across various categories in drama series, comedy series and variety sketch series.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral — Episode

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series Jesse Armstrong, Succession, All the Bells Say — Episode

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series The White Lotus, HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series Succession

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, The Emmy 2022 event honours the best Television shows and performances. This year, Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s critically acclaimed Dopesick series. Sheryl Lee bagged the Emmy award for Outstanding-Supporting Actress in the Abbott Elementary comedy series, thus making history by becoming the second Black woman to win under this category. Zendaya also scripted history by becoming the youngest two-time winner of Emmy Awards. She took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the drama series category for her performance in Euphoria. On the other hand, Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win a non-English language series. It may be noted that the HBO network won 12 awards while Apple TV+ and Netflix got three and four respectively. The White Lotus bagged five awards followed by Ted Lasso with three. Here’s the complete list of winners for Emmy 2022, which awards the best of the shows across various categories in drama series, comedy series and variety sketch series. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Michael Keaton, Dopesick Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Matthew Macfayden, Succession Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Julia Garner, Ozark Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Saturday Night Live Outstanding Variety Talk Series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Outstanding Competition Program Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Zendaya, Euphoria Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, No Weddings and a Funeral — Episode Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series Jesse Armstrong, Succession, All the Bells Say — Episode Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series The White Lotus, HBO Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso Outstanding Drama Series Succession