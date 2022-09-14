Home Entertainment English

Marcus Dunstand to direct All My Friends Are Dead

All My Friends Are Dead will revolve around a group of college friends whose fun weekend out partying at the most happening music festival of the year takes a wrong turn.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Marcus Dunstand

Marcus Dunstand

By Express News Service

All My Friends Are Dead, a new horror film from Film Mode Entertainment is in the works and Marcus Dunstand is the director of the project. Dunstan is a famous horror screenwriter known for his works in Feast and the Saw film series. He will replace his Saw colleague Kevin Greutert who was initially signed to direct the flick.

All My Friends Are Dead will revolve around a group of college friends whose fun weekend out partying at the most happening music festival of the year takes a wrong turn. Their weekend starts out on a bright note as they snap a luxury Airbnb accommodation at a giveaway price. Unfortunately, their lucky charm is unable to keep them from the repercussions of their own sins which ultimately leads to their deaths, one friend at a time.

Though Dunstand is most popular for working in the slasher subgenre, he made his claim to fame with the 2005 horror comedy Feast, which was his screenwriting debut.

Casting for the upcoming horror flick has also begun with newcomer Jade Pettyjohn being considered for a starring role. Pettyjohn, who has already begun negotiating for a role in the film, played Lexie Richardson opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu drama, Little Fires Everywhere.

All My Friends Are Dead is written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum. The film is yet to have a release date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcus Dunstand All My Friends Are Dead horror film Film Mode Entertainment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp