Spears gives clarification about 'body shaming' comments on Christina Aguilera

The singer also acknowledged that her original comments were a "projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me."

Published: 14th September 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has spoken out after she recently faced backlash for 'body shaming' Christina Aguilera and her dancers in a social media post.

According to EW, in a new Instagram post, Spears wrote alongside an illustration of two fairies that she did not intend to be critical about Aguilera's "beautiful body."

The singer also acknowledged that her original comments were a "projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me."

She continued, "By no means was I being critical of Christina's beautiful body, it is what it is. I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post!!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power ... Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!"

Spears said that she would "never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like."

She wrote, "I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks ... I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me."

Referencing the recent termination of her conservatorship, the 'Toxic' singer said she appreciates people being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I'm living."

The pop star was granted her freedom by a judge in November 2021, 13 years after the legal arrangement was put in place by her estranged father, Jamie.

It was previously reported by EW that Aguilera blocked Spears after the latter shared a controversial Insta post about the size of her and her backup dancer's bodies, alongside a photo of text that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."

As per EW, Spears' fans shared their disappointment in the comments section. "Body shaming others is not the move," one Instagram user wrote, while another added that "This ain't it." The singer's original post remains on her Instagram page as of now. 

