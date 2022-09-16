Trailer of Whitney Houston’s biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ out

By Express News Service

Sony Pictures Entertainment have released the first official trailer for their Whitney Houston biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The musical follows the iconic singer’s rise to fame and stars Naomi Ackie—she received British Academy Television Award for her supporting role at The End of the F***ing World—as Whitney Houston. The film also stars Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci in supporting roles.

With numerous awards—Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards—Whitney Houston became an irreplaceable part of pop culture history.

She had several hit numbers including I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love for You, and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. The singer died at the age of 48 in 2012.

Everything fame Stella Meghie was earlier attached to the project as a director in 2020. Critically acclaimed screenwriter Anthony McCarten, known for writing films like The Theory of Everything, Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Two Popes has reportedly written the screenplay for this film.

The makers aim to capture the Christmas holiday week by scheduling to release the film on 21 December 2022.

