Dakota Johnson starrer Spiderman spin-off 'Madame Web', 'Kraven the Hunter' to delay release 

WASHINGTON: The release dates for Hollywood star Dakota Johnson starrer movie 'Madame Web' along with 'Kraven the Hunter', both of which are set in the Spider-Man universe, have now been shifted by Sony.

According to Variety, 'Madame Web' is moving from October 6, 2023 release to February 16, 2024. S.J. Clarkson, whose Marvel bonafides include 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders,' is directing. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will be writing the screenplay.

'Madame Web' serves as the origin story for the comic book character, a psychic whose abilities allow her to see into the spider world itself. In the comics, her abilities prove highly beneficial to Spider-Man and his allies, but given her condition, she's never fought villains herself.

Meanwhile, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson led 'Kraven the Hunter' film has been shifted to October 6, 2023, from January 13, 2023. An untitled Sony/ Marvel Universe movie has also been dated for July 12, 2024.

Variety described the character as, "Kraven- born Sergei Kravinoff, believes himself to be the world's most noteworthy hunter, a name he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands. But eventually, his drive to keep up his hold on his title drives him to ingest a serum that invigorates him and slows down his ageing considerably."

The comic character 'Kraven' was introduced as a Spider-Man villain in 1964. Viewers will witness the character wearing a jacket apparently produced using a lion's head and mane, and nothing much underneath.

According to Variety, the upcoming Sony-Marvel collaboration film will be helmed by 'Triple Frontier' director J.C. Chandor. The script is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

Apart from these Marvel films, 'Garfield', voice starring Chris Pratt, has moved back three months to a Memorial Day weekend opening of May 24, 2024. It was previously set for release on February 16, 2024, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

