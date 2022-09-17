Home Entertainment English

Leonardo DiCaprio to join Squid Game?

Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games, the director said. 

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio could be invited to feature in the Netflix series Squid Game, for a future season, the series writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

According to a Variety report, the director made the statement during a press conference conducted by Netflix in Seoul on Friday. The hit Korean series was renewed for a second season after it was received well among audiences across the world. The series earned 14 Emmy nominations and won six out of them this year.

Speaking about if any Hollywood star would appear in Squid Game, Hwang was quoted as saying, "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games.”

He also revealed that the shooting for the second season will begin in 2023 and will release in the following year. The players and the games have also been confirmed, he added.

