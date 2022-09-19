Home Entertainment English

Magic Mike’s Last Dance gets a theatrical release date

The latest addition to the Magic Mike series titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance is all set to release on 10 February 2023.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The latest addition to the Magic Mike series titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance is all set to release on 10 February 2023. Channing Tatum plays exotic dancer/performer Magic Mike in the film series created by director Steven Soderbergh.

The film is loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experience of working as a stripper in Florida. Magic Mike’s Last Dance was initially planned to release directly on HBO’s streaming site HBO Max. It has now been confirmed to hit theatres next year.

The move comes after David Zaslav was recently made the CEO of Warner Bros. According to reports, Zaslav had made the move to give the film a proper silver screen send-off to the beloved franchise. It was previously announced that Westworld actor Thandie Newton had left the project due to personal reasons.

It was recently confirmed that Salma Hayek is roped in to do Newton’s role in the film. According to Channing Tatum, the film will not be a "traditional love story." According to the official synopsis, the film will follow Hayek’s character getting stuck in an awful strip show, eventually leading her down a rabbit hole of discoveries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magic Mike’s Last Dance Magic Mike
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp