Magic Mike’s Last Dance gets a theatrical release date

By Express News Service

The latest addition to the Magic Mike series titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance is all set to release on 10 February 2023. Channing Tatum plays exotic dancer/performer Magic Mike in the film series created by director Steven Soderbergh.

The film is loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experience of working as a stripper in Florida. Magic Mike’s Last Dance was initially planned to release directly on HBO’s streaming site HBO Max. It has now been confirmed to hit theatres next year.

The move comes after David Zaslav was recently made the CEO of Warner Bros. According to reports, Zaslav had made the move to give the film a proper silver screen send-off to the beloved franchise. It was previously announced that Westworld actor Thandie Newton had left the project due to personal reasons.

It was recently confirmed that Salma Hayek is roped in to do Newton’s role in the film. According to Channing Tatum, the film will not be a "traditional love story." According to the official synopsis, the film will follow Hayek’s character getting stuck in an awful strip show, eventually leading her down a rabbit hole of discoveries.

