Neil Gaiman confirms Season 2 of The Sandman is in development

By Express News Service

Neil Gaiman, who acts as the co-writer and showrunner of The Sandman, has confirmed that they have started working on season 2 of the show despite no renewal from Netflix. The fantasy series, based on Gaiman’s graphic novel of the same name, ended its first season run on 5 August. The makers then went on to release a two-part bonus episode on 11 August to boost the viewership numbers.

Now, nearly a month after its release, Netflix is yet to renew the series for a second season. Neil Gaiman, who also acts as an executive producer in the show, made his displeasure with the delay in renewal through a series of Tweets.

In a recent interview, the VFX supervisor of the show Ian Markiewicz confirmed that they have started working on the VFX shots for the second season of the show. Ever since the interview went live, fans have been speculating that Netflix had confirmed the second season. Neil Gaiman put down the rumours and announced that Netflix has still not renewed the series.

