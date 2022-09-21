Alan Arkin, Kathy Bates and Teyana Taylor join Rosenthal’s 'The Smack' 

By Express News Service

The cast for David M Rosenthal’s new feature film, The Smack has got new members joining. Academy Award winners, Alan Arkin and Kathy Bates, as well as, multi-talented have joined the cast of the upcoming heist thriller.

A still from Teyana Taylor's music video 'Wake Up Love'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

The trio will be joining already announced Casey Affleck (Every Breath You Take) Isabel May (1883) Marisa Tomei, (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Yul Vázquez (Russian Doll).

Adapted from a novel of the same name by Richard Lange, The Smack will follow Affleck’s character Rowan Petty, a con-man with a critically ill daughter (May) who has exhausted his good days, but he gets the opportunity to get back in the helm after meeting Jade (Taylor) - a hustler who introduces him to a target that if successfully executed could change both their lives.

Kathy Bates (Photo | AP)

Arkin will play Rowan’s old colleague who offers tips to them. Upon arrival in LA to pull off the biggest heist of his career, Rowan encounters tough e competition from a host of other colleagues one of whom is his ex-wife (Tomei). As the game intensifies allies turn into enemies.

The Smack will begin shooting in Los Angeles this fall and is expected to be released next year.



