Nicholas Galitzine onboard Prime Video’s 'The Idea of You'

Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine is the latest actor to join Anne Hathaway’s upcoming Amazon Original movie, The Idea of You.

Published: 21st September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Idea of You is about Hathaway’s character, a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival.

Galitzine is set to play the role of Hathaway’s love interest in the film, which is directed by Michael Showalter. The film is written by Jennifer Westfeldt, who also serves as the project’s executive producer.

The Idea of You is backed by Academy award-winner Cathy Shulman’s Welle Entertainment banner, along with Gabrielle Union, Hathaway, Lee, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick.

