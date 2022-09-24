Lukas Gage cast in DC comic series adaptation 'Dead Boy Detectives'

By Express News Service

Lukas Gage, known for his appearances in The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Scouts’ Guide to the Apocalypse, has been cast in HBO’s Max upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives.

The series is an adaptation of the DC comic book series of the same name, the series is also connected to characters from The Sandman.

Dead Boy Detectives is written by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by artist Matt Wagner.

HBO Max announced the development of the series back in April, following which the makers are busy hunting for cast members for the show.

The eight-episode series intends to explore themes like loss, grief, and death through the eyes of two dead teenagers named Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland who communicate with their friend Crystal Palace who is still alive.

Lukas Gage, known for his appearances in The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Scouts’ Guide to the Apocalypse, has been cast in HBO’s Max upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives. The series is an adaptation of the DC comic book series of the same name, the series is also connected to characters from The Sandman. Dead Boy Detectives is written by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by artist Matt Wagner. HBO Max announced the development of the series back in April, following which the makers are busy hunting for cast members for the show. The eight-episode series intends to explore themes like loss, grief, and death through the eyes of two dead teenagers named Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland who communicate with their friend Crystal Palace who is still alive.