Home Entertainment English

Lukas Gage cast in DC comic series adaptation 'Dead Boy Detectives'

Lukas Gage, known for his appearances in The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Scouts’ Guide to the Apocalypse, has been cast in HBO’s Max upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives.

Published: 24th September 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Lukas Gage

American actor Lukas Gage

By Express News Service

Lukas Gage, known for his appearances in The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Scouts’ Guide to the Apocalypse, has been cast in HBO’s Max upcoming series Dead Boy Detectives.

The series is an adaptation of the DC comic book series of the same name, the series is also connected to characters from The Sandman. 

Dead Boy Detectives is written by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by artist Matt Wagner. 

HBO Max announced the development of the series back in April, following which the makers are busy hunting for cast members for the show. 

The eight-episode series intends to explore themes like loss, grief, and death through the eyes of two dead teenagers named Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland who communicate with their friend Crystal Palace who is still alive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lukas Gage Dead Boy Detectives HBO’s Max DC comic book
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp