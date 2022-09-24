Home Entertainment English

Paramount+ announces premiere date for 'Criminal Minds' revival

Titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution", the show will premiere with two episodes, and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Published: 24th September 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Photo | Twitter/criminalminds)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The revival of the popular crime drama series "Criminal Minds" will stream on Paramount+ from November 24, the streaming platform has announced.

Showrunner Erica Messer made the announcement during the platform's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, reported entertainment outlet EW.

Titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution", the show will premiere with two episodes, and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the revival brings back six fan favourite criminal profilers David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), JJ Jareau (AJ Cook), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) as they come up against their greatest threat yet: an unidentified subject of an investigation who has used the virus to build a network of serial killers.

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" will have its midseason finale on December 15. The 10-episode season will return on January 12 with new episodes weekly until the series finale set for February 9.

Created by Jeff Davis, the original "Criminal Minds" went on to become one of the most watched shows on the TV channel CBS, where it aired in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons.

The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020. Messer also serves as executive producer and writer on the upcoming series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival Crime drama series announcement
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp