Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot pump up the action in this spy thriller

By Express News Service

Netflix unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starrer 'Heart of Stone' recently at Tudum, their global fan event. The video shows footage from the film and also some behind- the-scenes where actors comment on the work that has been put in the film.

The video opens with the voiceover, “You know what you signed up for–no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.” We then see visuals of a bike speeding on a road, a dry desert and people running. There are gunshots, chases and Alia Bhatt jumping off a plane.

“Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain,” Gal says in the promo. She plays the role of Rachel Stone, a CIA agent and a protagonist.

Alia adds, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.” Her character’s name is Keya Dhawan. Jamie Dornan promised that the film will be grand in scale. Alia had shot several action sequences when she was pregnant.

Earlier in the year, she had reminisced to Variety about how the team had taken care of her. “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie.

But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone will be released in 2023.

