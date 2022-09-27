Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey end multiyear content deal

The multiyear content deal between Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey, which began in 2018, has ended.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrated talk show host-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey

Celebrated talk show host-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The multiyear content deal between Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey, which began in 2018, has ended. However, both the parties will continue to collaborate on project-byproject basis. The news on the end of the deal comes after the streaming platform released the documentary based on Sidney Poitier, Sidney, on Friday.

The documentary resulted from the collaboration between Oprah and Apple TV+ and was directed by Reginald Hudlin. While Winfrey has already made The Oprah Conversations and The Me You Can’t See for the streaming platform, and Oprah’s Book Club for Apple Books, she has also collaborated with Harpo to produce Oprah with Meghan and Harry and Adele One Night Onl y for CBS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oprah Winfrey Apple TV+
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp