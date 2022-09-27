Samuel Goldwyn Films' Prez supports India's selection of 'The Last Film Show' for Oscars

Home Entertainment English

Peter Goldwyn, the president of the US distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films, has called India's selection of its competitor for this year's best international film race at the Oscars, 'The Last Film Show'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Peter Goldwyn, the president of the US distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films, has called India's selection of its competitor for this year's best international film race at the Oscars, 'The Last Film Show', which will release in North America as "a really strong contender".

Directed by Pan Nalin, the Gujarati-language film is the story of a nine-year-old boy pursuing his dreams in cinema, according to a report by 'Variety.' It debuted at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 and has since played fests in Palms Springs, Seattle and Mill Valley.

"We believe that 'The Last Film Show' speaks to the heart and soul of cinema, which will be appealing not only to moviegoers in the United States but also Academy members," said SGF president Peter Goldwyn, quoted by 'Variety.'

"We believe that the film is a really strong contender this year, and we're excited to bring it to American audiences. We are also eager to bring our expertise with Academy Awards campaigns to the release of this title," he added.

According to 'Variety,' 'The Last Film Show' will have its commercial release in Gujarat, India on October 14, giving it the necessary qualifying theatrical run in its home territory.

The film had received backlash in its home country by the members of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) over its origins and year of making, and from media over snubbing of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR.'

