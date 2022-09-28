Home Entertainment English

It was too soon to recast T’Challa in sequel: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige

Marvel CEO Kevin Feige spoke about the studio’s decision not to recast the iconic character explaining that it felt “too soon” to do so. 

Published: 28th September 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Chadwick Boseman was cast as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War. He went on to reprise his role in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, after a four-year battle with colon cancer, Boseman passed in August 2020.

In the wake of his passing, there have been varying opinions on the recasting of the character as the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is heading towards a release. Marvel Studios, however, decided against a recast. While speaking to Empire Magazine recently, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige spoke about the studio’s decision not to recast the iconic character explaining that it felt “too soon” to do so. 

Here are Feige’s comments: “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres on November 11.

TAGS
Chadwick Boseman T’Challa Marvel Black Panther
