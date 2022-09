By Express News Service

The filming of the upcoming action thriller Hellfire featuring Stephen Lang and Dolph Lundgren has been wrapped up.

As per Deadline report, the film will revolve around a mysterious drifter (Lang) who tries to help a small town which is controlled by a crime boss.

Apart from Lang and Lundgren, the film also features Scottie Thompson, Johnny Bosch, Chris Mullinax, Michael Sirow, Maurice Compte, among others. Hellfire is written by Richard Lowry, with Isaac Florentine helming it.

