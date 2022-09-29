Home Entertainment English

Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai launches film production house

Malala Yousafzai, the Noble Prize winner and activist, ventures into film production in association with Apple.

Published: 29th September 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai (Photo | Instagram)

Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Malala Yousafzai, the Noble Prize winner and activist, ventures into film production in association with Apple. Her production banner Extracurricular has partnered with the indie studio A24 for an untitled feature documentary on the legendary Haenyeo society of fisherwomen who live on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

Directed by Sue Kim, the documentary will premiere on Apple TV+. Malala recently unveiled her first slate of film and TV projects for Apple TV+ through Extracurricular, which includes a feature based on Elaine Hsieh Chou’s book Disorientation. The production is also working on a series based on the New York Times best-selling novel Fifty Words of Rain by Asha Lemmie that revolves around a woman’s search for acceptance in post-World War II Japan.

Speaking to Variety, Malala said, “What I hope to bring to the table are the voices of women of colour, and debut writers and Muslim directors and writers. I hope we can have a wide range of perspectives.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malala Yousafzai Nobel Prize winner
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp