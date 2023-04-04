The Pope’s Exorcist to release in India on April 7

By Express News Service

Russell Crowe-starrer The Pope’s Exorcist will hit Indian theatres on April 7, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Inspired by the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, the film has traced inspiration from the chief exorcist of the Vatican, Father Gabriele Amorth’s actual files. Russell Crowe portrays the role of the priest.

The recently released trailer showcased Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and reveals a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. The Pope’s Exorcist was written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings.

The film is Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz. The Pope’s Exorcist also stars Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass), and Franco Nero.

