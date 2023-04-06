Chloe Zhao to direct film adaptation of Hamnet 

By Express News Service

Chloe Zhao who is known for winning multiple Academy Awards for her Nomadland has set the adaptation of Hamnet as her next directing project. The director, who previously helmed Marvel’s Eternals will also be co-writing the adaptation.

The adaptation comes from Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling historical fictional novel, Hamnet. The story features Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, and her life after the death of their only son, Hamnet. The official logline of the book is, “The story charts the emotional, familial and artistic consequences of that loss, bringing to life a human and heart-stopping story as the backdrop to the creation of Shakespeare’s most famous play, Hamlet.”

O’Farell, the author of the novel, will be co-writing the adaptation with Zhao. Hamnet is set to be produced by Amblin Partners, Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions, and Book of Shadows. The cast, crew and production details of Hamnet, are yet to be revealed.

Zhao won Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars for Nomadland. The lead actor Frances McDormand also won an Academy Award for her performance in the film.

