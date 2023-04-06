Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes Film Festival

By PTI

NEW YORK: 'Jeanne du Barry', the latest Johnny Depp-starrer is all set to open the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year. Directed by Maïwenn, the world premiere of the film will happen in the Palais on May 16.

While Maïwenn plays the titular character in 'Jeanne du Barry', the rest of the cast apart from Depp includes, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair. The film will revisit the life rise and fall of King Louis XV‘s favourite.

Jeanne Vaubernier, the central character of 'Jeanne du Barry', is a young working-class woman who gets hungry for culture and pleasure. She uses her intelligence to climb up the social ladder little by little. King Louis XV, played by Depp, gets a liking for her and regains his appetite for life without knowing her courtesan status. Once they fall madly in love, she moves to Versailles against all propriety and etiquette, scandalising the court with her arrival.

Jeanne du Barry becomes the first Cannes opener to be funded by Saudi Arabia. The film is being produced by Why Not Production Company’s Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat, Depp’s production company IN.2, La Petite Reine and France Télévisions.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

