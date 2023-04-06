Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington joins 'Industry Season 3' 

The actor will play the role of Henry Muck, the CEO of a company that develops technology that runs with green energy.

Published: 06th April 2023

By Express News Service

Kit Harrington is all set to star in the upcoming third season of Industry. The actor will play the role of Henry Muck, the CEO of a company that develops technology that runs with green energy.

Industry, which first debuted in 2020 centred on a group of recent graduates vying for roles at Pierpoint & Co. Marisa Abela, Priyanga Buford, Mark Dexter, and Myha’la Herrold played the contestants in question.

The main character, played by Abela, is multilingual and comes from an affluent family, which puts her in a great position to land the job of her dreams. 

But Yasmin soon discovered that the industry she was entering was far more competitive than she had anticipated, and she encountered other young people who were just as eager to land a job as she was.

Kit Harrington is known for playing Jon Snow for nine seasons of Game of Thrones. The series was also an HBO television program.
 

