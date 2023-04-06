Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in 'Heads of State'

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie "Nobody", will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

Published: 06th April 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie "Heads of State".

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series "Citadel", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as "Air Force One" meets "Midnight Run". It will be produced by the Safran Company's Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Cena, who will also executive the film, welcomed Chopra on board the project in a post on Twitter.

"THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team.

Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!" the "F9" star tweeted.

Replying to Cena's post, Chopra wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo" Chopra's latest project, "Citadel", which also stars Richard Madden, is set for premiere on Prime Video later this month.

The actor will also feature in Sony's "Love Again", co-starring Sam Heughan.

