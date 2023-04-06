Robert De Niro to headline crime drama series 'Bobby Meritorious'

Home Entertainment English

Veteran actor Robert De Niro is set to headline the upcoming crime drama series titled Bobby Meritorious for Paramount+.

While the drama will be penned by Billy Ray, who has worked in Terminator: Dark Fate and Gemini Man, former US Attorney Preet Bharara is onboard as one of the executive producers. 

The series is set against the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York backdrop, which possesses immense power until its stability is questioned when an informant in a case reveals vital information.

Robert De Niro plays a former cop who is now working as a detective and trusted with the responsibility to stop the informant from leaking the information. The actor will also executive produce the show.
 

