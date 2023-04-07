Home Entertainment English

50th death anniversary of Picasso: The 'brilliant rascal of an artist's' Ukrainian 'sweetheart'  

Olha Khokhlova is sometimes referred to as Picasso’s ‘mysterious wife.’

Published: 07th April 2023 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pablo Picasso (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Online Desk

The world will mark 50 years since the death of Pablo Picasso on April 8, but the world knows little about the artistic giant’s Ukrainian connections - some personal and some creative, according to Kyiv Post.

Olha Khokhlova is sometimes referred to as Picasso’s ‘mysterious wife.’ Kyiv Post’s Editor-in-Chief, Bohdan Nahaylo, wrote about Khokhlova and her relationship with Picasso in a piece for Panorama magazine:

“A young woman born in Nizhyn to an army officer’s family was embarking on her fascinating if ultimately tragic life. This was Olha Khokhlova, a graceful ballerina from a respectable conservative family who the brilliant rascal of an artist Pablo Picasso fell in love with, married, fathered a son with, painted again and again, and eventually left for a younger woman, the report notes.

“As their marriage collapsed, Picasso increasingly depicted Olha as a snobbish and neurotic depressive, and after they separated in 1935, she was left alone with their son and faded into obscurity. Picasso refused to divorce her for financial reasons and she died in Cannes in 1955, a dancer paralyzed by a stroke, her life broken by the man she had not only inspired but also introduced, as her grand-daughter wrote ‘to the world of aristocratic taste and savoir-vivre.’

 “Olha was gradually removed from his biography, but an exhibition devoted to her held during the summer of 2017 at the Picasso Museum in Paris did much to highlight the significance of this ‘mysterious woman’. One wonders if Picasso thought of Olha and Ukraine when he posed in a Ukrainian embroidered shirt with his biographer Roland Penrose,” Nahaylo concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pablo Picasso Ukraine
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp