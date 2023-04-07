Home Entertainment English

Aquaman sequel to release on Dec 20 this year

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have gone through many release date changes due to delays in production work. It was first rescheduled for March 17, 2023, but was later pushed to August 2023. 

Published: 07th April 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Aquaman

Aquaman

By Express News Service

Earlier we reported that Warner Bros has set December 25, 2023, as the release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Changing the release date once again, the film will now be out on December 20, five days ahead of the previously announced release date.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have gone through many release date changes due to delays in production work. It was first rescheduled for March 17, 2023, but was later pushed to August 2023. 

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Jason Momoa returning in his titular role and also marks the return of Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The filming of the sequel commenced earlier last June. James Wan will direct from a script provided by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Jason Momoa
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp