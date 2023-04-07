Aquaman sequel to release on Dec 20 this year

By Express News Service

Earlier we reported that Warner Bros has set December 25, 2023, as the release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Changing the release date once again, the film will now be out on December 20, five days ahead of the previously announced release date.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have gone through many release date changes due to delays in production work. It was first rescheduled for March 17, 2023, but was later pushed to August 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Jason Momoa returning in his titular role and also marks the return of Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The filming of the sequel commenced earlier last June. James Wan will direct from a script provided by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

