Orlando Bloom to headline series 'This Must Be the Place'  

By Express News Service

Orlando Bloom is set to headline the series adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s This Must Be the Place, with the project being attached to Amazon Studios.

The actor will be portraying the role of an American linguist Daniel Sullivan in what Collider calls the series a “globe-trotting exploration of romance, family, and identity”.

The actor’s character is described as someone who is happily married to Anglo-French former star Claudette but owns a strained relationship with his children from another marriage and his father. However, Daniel’s matrimony is tested when a woman from the past brings a secret with her.

The series will be written by Suzanne Heathcote who will also executive produce the show. Orlando will also serve as the executive producer along with Adam Karasick, Angie Stephenson, Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross.



