Taylor Russell joins Korean thriller 'Hope'

Hope is produced by the filmmaker's production banner Forged Films and Korean studio Plus M Entertainment.

Published: 07th April 2023

Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

Canadian actress Taylor Russell. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Squid Game breakout star HoYeon Jung would be teamed up for an upcoming Korean thriller, Hope. The latest update is that  Bones and All fame Taylor Russell has joined the cast. 

Directed by Na Hong-Jin, the film’s story is set in the harbour town named Hopo Port. The city faces a mysterious incident, and the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before. 

Hope is produced by the filmmaker’s production banner Forged Films and Korean studio Plus M Entertainment. It was earlier reported that husband and wife Fassbender and Vikander will speak English in the film and want to take part after being impressed by the director’s previous work.

Besides Bones and All, Taylor Russell has been greatly appreciated for her performance in Trey Edward Shults’ directorial Waves. Her other popular acting credits include Lost in Space and Escape Room, among others. 
 

Comments

