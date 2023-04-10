Daisy Ridley returns to Star Wars   

By Express News Service

Lucasfilm has unveiled a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker which will star Daisy Ridley as she returns to the role of Rey Skywalker.

The untitled film will focus on the formation of a new Jedi Order led by Rey, and will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the director of Ms Marvel. Rey has taken on the title of Jedi Master in the film.

Ridley was last seen in The Rise of Skywalker where her character claimed the name of Skywalker following her defeat of her grandfather, Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) at the conclusion of the movie.

The sequel trilogy was based around her character and her rise from nobody into Jedi as she joined forces with Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) while battling against Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

