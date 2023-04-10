Home Entertainment English

David Crosby had Covid-19 when he died, says former bandmate Graham Nash

Nash had co-founded the folk-rock group Crosby, Stills & Nash with Crosby.

Musician David Crosby performs during a benefit concert for the City Parks Foundation at Central Park SummerStage, on July 29, 2008, in New York. (File Photo | AP)

Legendary musician David Crosby died of Covid-19, says Graham Nash.

Crosby died on January 19, 2023.

During an interview on the Kyle Meredith With podcast, Nash said, “He (Crosby) was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band. After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick.” Nash said and added, “And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Back in January, Crosby’s wife Jan Dance had said in a statement that Crosby had died following a “long illness,” but did not offer more details at the time, a report in the Forbes magazine recalled.

