Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years: Report  

By Online Desk

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, CNN reports.

A source close to Taylor confirmed the news to CNN saying “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends,” the reports said.

CNN has reached out to Swift and Alwyn’s reps for comment. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news.

Swift, who is currently on her “Eras Tour,” and Alwyn were first linked romantically in 2016.

The Grammy-winner and Alwyn managed to keep their relationship mostly under wraps, but in true Taylor Swift style, the singer dropped some Easter eggs about Alwyn through her music along the way.

In January, Swift revealed on her Instagram that “Lavender Haze,” a track from her 2022 album “Midnights,” is about Alwyn, saying when you’re in a lavender haze of love, “you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

