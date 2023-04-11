Dial of Destiny is longest in Indiana Jones franchise

By Express News Service

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the screens on June 30. Before its worldwide release, the film will be premiered at the Cannes Internation Film Festival. Ahead of the release, at the Star Wars event in London, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed to Collider that the film would be around 2 hours and 22 minutes long, making the film the longest in the franchise.

In the conversation with Collider, she also admitted that growing adorations for the log-run narratives in the OTT platforms had influenced the decision. Executive-produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will reportedly be Harrison Ford’s last time playing the titular character.

The film will see the return of Nazis, the franchise’s recurring antagonists, besides bringing Ford back as Indy. Set in 1969, the film will see Indy involved with another mystical relic, and the plot will involve former Nazi officials who infiltrated NASA during the Cold War and the space race.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann. The film is the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. James Mangold directs the movie from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth and John Henry Butterworth.

