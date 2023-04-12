Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments, says "Healthy can look different"

Published: 12th April 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ariana Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday to shed light on her mental health, addressing recent comments about her body in a three-minute video.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she began.

As reported by People, a US-based media company, the Grammy-winning singer added, "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

Sharing her past habits, the singer said, "I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Ariana felt that talking about her body would free her from inner insecurities and vulnerabilities. "Healthy can look different," continued Grande. "The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she added.

Grande also extended some kind words to her fans by sharing that "you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

"Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had -- or not -- or anything," expressed Grande near the end of the video. "I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I'm sending you a lot of love."

Grande is currently working on a two-installment film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit, 'Wicked'.

