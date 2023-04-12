Home Entertainment English

Margot Robbie reveals when she first read 'Barbie' script, she thought it wouldn't make it

The recently released trailer shows different versions of Barbies and Kens greeting each other one day at a beach before it continues to explore the world of the dolls. 

A still from the teaser trailer of 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie as Barbie. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Actor Margot Robbie, who is part of the upcoming Barbie film, revealed that when she first read Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's screenplay of the film, she thought the film would not be made. 

According to Variety, she said "The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie. "But they did."

The actor did not reveal much about the plot of the film. She plays Barbie and Ryan Gosling plays Ken. It is said that these two characters travel from Barbie's dreamland to the real world and the story is said to unfold further. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 21.

Barbie boasts a star-studded cast, including Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Connor Swindells, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Ana Cruz Kaye, and Jamie Demetriou.

At the same time, Helen Mirren will serve as the narrator. The music for the film is composed by Alexandre Desplat, who earlier collaborated with the director in the 2019 film Little Women.

